Golden Bears win Drake’s coaching debut

MT. JULIET — After finding a replacement opponent when Montgomery Bell Academy canceled, Mt. Juliet’s boys beat Fairview 51-40 Thursday night in a TSSAA Hall of Champions season opener.
The Golden Bears, under new coach Jonathan Drake, led 10-4 following the first quarter, 22-19 at halftime and 34-30 through three periods.
Josh Keck connected on all five of his free throws to lead Mt. Juliet with 12 points. Daniel Beard buried three 3-pointers as he and Jacob Burge each notched nine points while Kyle Taylor and Osize Daniyan scored seven apiece, Bodie Wells five and Zach Freeman two.
Kennedy Pendergrass finished with 15 points and Jackson Arnold 10, including a pair of threes, to lead Fairview.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court today for an 11 a.m. Hall of Champions game against Middle Tennessee Christian, coached by Lebanon native and former Friendship Christian player and coach Jason Piercey.
Friendship loses lead in fourth; Lipscomb spoils Kring’s coaching debutFriendship Christian’s boys led visiting Lipscomb Academy for the first three quarters before the Mustangs surged in the fourth to a 53-50 win in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders led 14-11 following the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 37-32 through three before Lipscomb won the fourth 21-13 to spoil Travis Kring’s debut as FCS coach.
Ray Adams poured in 29 points, including two 3-pointers and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line, to lead Lipscomb. JoJo Lyles threw in 13.
Cole Kring connected on three 3-pointers to lead three Commanders in double figures with 14 points while Dan Burruss added 11 and Casey Jones 10.
Dillon Turner and Kaelin Horton each scored six and Colby Jones a three.
Friendship isn’t scheduled to return to play until Dec. 1 when the Tennessee Heat visit the Sportsplex for a 6 p.m. boys-only contest.
Hall of Champions day at Lebanon
Lebanon’s TSSAA Hall of Champions home game with Kenwood was canceled by the Knights.
But the Blue Devils are planning to play two games today at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to open their season at 2 p.m. against Rossview and return for the 8 p.m. finale with York Institute.
Also today, Lebanon’s junior-varsity girls are to open the day against Bell Buckle Webb at 9:30 a.m. before varsity action takes over for the rest of the day, starting with Mt. Juliet’s boys against Middle Tennessee Christian at 11.
MTCS’ girls will face York at 12:30 p.m., followed by Lebanon-Rossview. Wilson Central’s girls will take on York at 3:30, followed by York’s boys against Rossview at 5.
Lebanon’s girls, who opened their season with a home win over Oakland on Tuesday, will take on Ravenwood at 6:30 before the boys wrap up the day against York.
This schedule is the latest adjustment, and is subject to further changes, after COVID-19 has prompted numerous postponements of contests throughout the week across the state.
