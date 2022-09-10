Suicide photo

A crowd gathers for a previous Never Alone suicide prevention event at Cumberland University.

 Submitted

Many people know someone who has ended their own life, and the pain stays with them. However an event in Wilson County makes a point every September to let those people know that they are not alone.

Since 2009, the Wilson County Health Council has sponsored the event, Never Alone, which coincides with Suicide Awareness month. It will be held at Cumberland University by the cafeteria on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

