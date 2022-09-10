Many people know someone who has ended their own life, and the pain stays with them. However an event in Wilson County makes a point every September to let those people know that they are not alone.
Since 2009, the Wilson County Health Council has sponsored the event, Never Alone, which coincides with Suicide Awareness month. It will be held at Cumberland University by the cafeteria on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
“We have held it in different locations around Lebanon,” said Brenda Harper of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. “We have an event with speakers who come and share their stories of how suicide has impacted their lives. Our goal on Tuesday is to have it in the middle of the school day to get a lot of foot traffic.”
Harper’s role with the TSPN sees her regularly conducting training on suicide awareness, risk factors, and warning signs. She indicated that the event is a great way to pair community resources with people who may be struggling.
Figures for suicides by county can be retrieved from the Tennessee Department of Health.
“In 2020, the last number we were officially given, Wilson County had 33 deaths by suicide,” Harper said. “That is 22.3 individuals per 100,000.”
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the national average is about 13.8 suicides per 100,000 people. It is the 12th leading cause of death in the country but the ninth leading cause of death in Tennessee.
In 2019, there were also 33 reported suicides in Wilson County, but the rate was slightly higher because of population growth.
Signs
Harper indicated that there are several signs that a person might be considering suicide or self-harm. Those signs include a person seemingly losing interest in hobbies and not caring about things they formerly cared about, as well as increased irritability.
Harper mentioned that some people start having trouble concentrating and that those enrolled in school might see grades starting to slip.
Of course, there are obvious signs, like someone talking about death more frequently, but Harper said that other cues are more subtle, like being withdrawn from society or increased use of drugs and alcohol.
“The biggest one we pay attention to is when a person gets to that point of displaying hopelessness like it is never going to get any better,” Harper said.
She also said that people are at increased risk if they know someone personally, whether a friend or family member, who has committed suicide.
“No single one thing causes a person to take their own life,” Harper said. “It is never one thing. There may be a final straw, but other factors built up to that individual making that decision.”
A new way to call for help
Those suffering from suicidal thoughts have had a crisis number to call for years, but a new number was rolled out in July to connect those people with resources nearby.
The number is 988, and it is now operational.
“It’s working,” Harper said. “It’s getting people the resources.”
Wilson County also pays tribute to loved ones of suicide victims. Remembrance Trees will be located throughout the county. Those who have lost loved ones to suicide may tie a ribbon on designated remembrance trees in memory of that person. The trees will be identified with a sign and a description of where to find the ribbons, which will be provided.
One such tree will be designated at the Wilson County Courthouse. Ribbons and markers for writing the loved ones’ names or a message will be available inside. Citizens and visitors are welcome to stop by and tie a ribbon to the tree to remember their loved ones.
Remembrance Trees will also be located at Lebanon City Hall, Watertown Square, Cumberland University and off of Mt. Juliet Road.
