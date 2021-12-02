The office of the District Attorney recently announced that Bakeita Gooch of Trousdale County has accepted a position in the child support division.
Gooch is a long-time native of Trousdale County and joined the office on Wednesday.
“Bakeita will make an excellent addition to our office,” District Attorney Jason Lawson said. “I was impressed that she has held some of her previous employment positions for as long as 22 years. I don’t believe that a person lasts 22 years in any occupation without being a good employee. She displays a calm confidence that indicates to me that she will be able to handle the challenges of the position and will be very effective at serving our clients in the child support collection division. She is a highly organized person and comes highly recommended. I believe that she will provide a great sense of stability for our child support division and will be very successful at our office.”
Gooch is a 1992 graduate of Trousdale County High School and trained at Volunteer State Community College in office management prior to her professional career.
“I am excited for this opportunity,” Gooch said. “I look forward to doing my best to help our office do what it can to help the people of our community.”
Gooch will be assigned as a case manager II in the child support division. Her primary duties will involve intake and creation of new child support cases, as well as managing existing cases with an aim towards collection of child support. She will develop and maintain relationships with clients as well as monitor incoming payments to assure compliance with court orders.
She will likewise assist attorneys in court on cases to which she has been assigned.
— Submitted
