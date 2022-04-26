Emylia Goodner was the winner of the 17th annual Wilson County Right to Life Pro-Life Oratory Contest for high school students, which was held on April 12 at Comfort Suites in Lebanon.
Participants research, write, and present an original pro-life speech choosing from the topics of abortion, euthanasia, infanticide, or stem-cell research.
Speaking on the topic of abortion, Goodner received $100 in prize money.
Goodner, a high-school senior, advances to the 2022 Tennessee State Oratory Contest, where she will compete against other county winners from across the state for additional cash prizes.
The winner of the Tennesseee State Oratory Contest will represent Tennessee at the National Right to Life Oratory Contest, which will be held during the National Right to Life Convention in Atlanta this year.
The second-place winner was Destiny Weirzbicki, also a high-school senior.
Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization, and legislation.
Wilson County chapter meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month in Mt. Juliet, beginning at 7.
— Submitted
