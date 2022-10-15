NEWS 4 PHOTO

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles in 2021, in Memphis. As U.S. support for labor unions climbs in polling and union shops sprout up in businesses from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters’ temperature on an organized labor issue in November.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

NASHVILLE — As unions see new hope from organizing U.S. businesses ranging from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters’ temperature on an organized labor issue in November.

Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether to change the state constitution to add Tennessee’s existing law that bans a company and a union from contracts that require workers to pay dues to the union representing them. Proponents, including business interests and Republican politicians, call the prohibitions “right-to-work” law. Unions oppose the change and the right-to-work label.

