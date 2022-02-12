Gordon Ray Borck, 64, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents, Norbert and Margaret Borck, and his brothers, Greg and Gary Borck.
He is survived by: his wife of 36 years, Lana Borck; children, Nathanael (Chelsea) Borck, Naomi (Aaron) Wright, Heather (Dustin) Woodard, Faith Borck, Taylor Borck, Leah Ruth Wheeley, Benjamin (Mary-Grace) Borck-Wells, Elisha (Emily) Borck, Benita (Mitchell) Manning, Micah Borck, J. Silas Borck, Grace Borck, Hannah Borck, Isaac Borck, Charity Borck, Bethany Borck; and grandchildren, Luke Wright, Kristie Wright, Elizabeth Wright, Samuel Wright, Matthew Wright, James Wright, Philip Wright, Noelle Woodard, Carissa Woodard, Jacen Woodard, Lincoln Woodard, Miracle Van Fredenberg, Jordan Manning, and Shilo Borck.
Gordon was known in his community as a peaceful and caring man of conviction.
His favorite pastimes were fishing, road trips and family dinners.
He continually expressed gratitude for everyone who loved him and his family.
He was a computer systems engineer with Vanderbilt and was a member of Carthage Connection Church.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with graveside services to follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Rick Shearer will officiate.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.