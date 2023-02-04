NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced that he’s selected his predecessor’s one-time lead legal counsel, Dwight Tarwater, to serve on the state’s highest court.

Tarwater will replace outgoing Justice Sharon Lee upon her retirement on Aug. 31. Justice Lee announced in November that she would retire from the Tennessee Supreme Court after serving on the bench since 2008, when she was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen.

