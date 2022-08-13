Funeral services for Grace Moore Speck will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with pastor Brandt Waggoner and Jason Ligon officiating.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Mrs. Speck, 93, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Born on July 16, 1929, in Polk County, she is the daughter of the late James and Arpha Ross Moore.
She was a telephone operator for Southern Bell and was a homemaker.
She was saved as a teenager and was an active member of Fairview Church.
She was a living example of a Proverbs 31 woman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 55 years, Hubert H. Speck (on May 15, 2005); and her brothers, James Mural Moore, Paul Ross Moore, Carl Moore and Doyle Moore.
She is survived by: four children, Jennifer (Eddie) Long, Rebecca (Brian) Valentine, Peggy (Kenny) Clark, Jim (Nancy) Speck; eight grandchildren, Lisa (Blake) Morris, Kelly (Cassie) Speck, Brody Speck, Bobby Valentine, John Valentine, Wesley (Juliet) Taylor, Jamie (Mackey) Brownlee, Dillon (Amy) Long; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are John Valentine, Kelly Speck, Brody Speck, Dillon Long, Blake Morris, Wesley Taylor, Brian Valentine and Kenny Clark.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Phoebe Connections by mailing those to P.O. Box 634, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37088.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
