Graveside service for Gradie Lucille Eddings, 97, will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home prior to the service, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Her nephew, pastor Wendell Wilkie Winfree, will serve as the eulogist.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, eleven siblings, and her beloved husband, James C. (J.C.) Eddings.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, in addition to a devoted niece, Elma Lois Goodloe (LeRoy, Jr.).
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
