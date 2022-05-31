Grady Elwyn Lynn, 83, died on April 4, 2022.
Grady was born on Feb. 12, 1939, in Canton, Texas, and was the son of the late Alex and Mary Lynn. He is survived by his wife Carolyn.
After serving six years in the Air Force, he began a career as a corporate pilot in 1965. He flew jets for several corporations, including Weyerhaeuser Timber Company of Tacoma, Washington, and Shell Oil Company out of LaGuardia Airport in New York. He then was chief pilot for Joe M. Rodgers & Associates in Nashville, a worldwide construction corporation.
At Grady’s request, Joe Rodgers volunteered the company Learjet for Grady to fly seriously injured/burned children from Nashville to various Shriners Hospitals (life flights) to Cincinnati, Ohio, Boston, Massachusetts, and Galveston, Texas, burn centers for several years.
He soon moved to the small town of Mt. Juliet in 1976, where he and his wife resided for 32 years.
He became involved with local politics for many years and served on the planning commission and the zoning appeals board.
In 1983, he was elected ayor of Mt. Juliet. His goal was to get a much-needed sewer system for Mt. Juliet, which he did after obtaining a $9-million grant for the project. This allowed the small town of Mt. Juliet to grow into what it is today.
He and long-time friend, Monty Mires, were involved in several commercial and residential subdivisions, and Grady and Monty donated 20 acres of land to the city of Mt. Juliet for the park on Charlie Daniels Parkway.
Grady owned and managed several aviation-related companies in Mt. Juliet, which included Aero Design, Inc., Battery Shop, LLC, and Aircraft Battery Shop LLC. Those copanies manufactured products distributed to all airlines and all corporate jets worldwide.
After selling the aviation companies in 2005, Grady retired to Tampa, Florida, where he became an ardent supporter of Brain Expansions Scholastic Training (BEST, Inc.), an organization for students with a high level of academic excellence to create positive impact in the lives of under-represented and disadvantaged youth with encouragement and exposure to health-related careers.
He enjoyed being a volunteer guide at the Shriners Hospital for Children.
In 2017, failing health brought Grady back to Tennessee and to his doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Private graveside services for family and close friends were conducted on April 7 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet.
