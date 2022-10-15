Gradyn Elijah “Earl” Harvey, 4, of Alexandria went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2022, at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt following a tragic accident.
Eli was born on July 22, 2018, in Chattanooga.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gradyn Elijah “Earl” Harvey, 4, of Alexandria went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2022, at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt following a tragic accident.
Eli was born on July 22, 2018, in Chattanooga.
Eli was preceded in death by: his paternal grandfather, Tommy Harvey; maternal great-grandfather, Ray Donald Webb; and paternal great-grandparents, Joe Thomas and Alene Harvey, along with Grady and Athlene McGinnis.
He attended Helton Creek Baptist Church with his family.
Eli was in pre-K at DeKalb West School.
He enjoyed riding the tractor with his daddy and going to check on the cows.
He loved making friends and never met a stranger.
Eli may have been little, but in four short years, he made such an impact with his smile, personality and love. He was a giant in a little body. His heart was truly bigger than he was. He was a gift to his family and community, and our lives are forever changed because of the last four years with Eli.
He leaves to cherish so many wonderful memories: his parents, Chad and Kayla Harvey of Alexandria; brother, Jack Harvey of Alexandria; sister, Haddeigh Grace Harvey of Alexandria; soon-arriving sister, Parker Kayte Harvey; maternal grandparents, Jenny Mathis (Mike Redmon) of Dowelltown, Michael and Tara Hale of Smithville, Scott and Myra Sircy of Carthage; paternal grandmother, Miranda Harvey of Alexandria; maternal great-grandparents, Gary and Judy Mathis of Liberty, Nelson and Vicky Sandlin of Liberty, Betty Webb of Smithville; aunts and uncles, Samantha (Brey) Dedmon, Jaley Hale (Trevor Shim), Maddox Hale, Kevin (Angela) Harvey, Randal (Tara) Harvey, Rachel (Beau) Beechboard; cousins, Ridge Dedmon, Kailey Havey, Wyatt Harvey, Chloe Beth Beechboard; along with a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at DeKalb Funeral Chapel, with Frank Randolph and Gary Glover officiating, and burial will follow in Hillview Cemetery, with Eric Wood officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
In memory of Eli, donations can be made to an account that has been set up for his siblings at FirstBank or to the church of one’s choice in his memory.
The greatest tribute or memorial one could give Eli is to make friends and love like Eli loved.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.