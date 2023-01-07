NASHVILLE — A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.

A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, during an encounter on Thursday at the man’s home in the Hermitage neighborhood, agency spokesman Don Aaron said. Officers had gone to the home to arrest Capps on warrants charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, Aaron said.

