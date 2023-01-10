Lebanon will be able to improve its water infrastructure thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
Lebanon received a $3,979,492 grant from the TDEC to address drinking water treatment plant age, wastewater treatment plant age, and excessive infiltration and inflow.
“Updated infrastructure is critically important to ensure Tennesseans have reliable access to clean water,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We are grateful to the city of Lebanon for recognizing the need for improvements and the long-term benefits of having dependable water infrastructure for the local community.”
TDEC Deputy Communications Director Kim Schofinski said that the funding for the grants originated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. The TDEC was charged with the administration of the water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure component of Tennessee’s ARP funding.
“This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Gov. (Bill) Lee and the (Tennessee) General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance,” Salyers stated in a press release.
According to TDEC’s Water Infrastructure Investment Plan, the distribution of the $1.35 billion in funding was split into three categories. There was $1 billion allocated to formula-based, non-competitive grants to counties and eligible cities. The remaining funds will go towards allocated state-initiated strategic projects and competitive grants to eligible stakeholders.
“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally stated in a press release. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends, not just in the present but in the years to come as well.”
The grants announced on Friday bring the total sum of funds awarded in the year-to-date by TDEC to $198,450,037.
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”
Lee indicated that the grants will address important infrastructure needs in the state.
“We look forward to the improvements the projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process,” Lee conveyed in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.