WATER 1

The aging Lebanon Wastewater Plant on Hartmann Drive will be one of the things addressed by the $3,979,492 grant the city received from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

 Abbey Nutter/ Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon will be able to improve its water infrastructure thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

Lebanon received a $3,979,492 grant from the TDEC to address drinking water treatment plant age, wastewater treatment plant age, and excessive infiltration and inflow.

