Green Hill’s bowl game against White County scheduled for this afternoon has been canceled after a Hawk player tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Josh Crouch said earlier this week the Hawks did not have a single positive test during their inaugural season, but three starters were sent home Monday after contact tracing.
“Out of precaution and safety for our kids as well as White County, we feel like this is the best decision for all involved,” the team’s Twitter feed reported Thursday.
Green Hill ended a 5-6 season.
