Green Hill boys emerge with double-OT triumph over Beech

MT. JULIET — In a key midseason District 9-AAA boys’ battle, host Green Hill hit 7 of 10 free throws in eight minutes of overtime to take a 54-48 win over Beech on Tuesday night.
Paxton Davidson dropped in three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points to lead Green Hill while center Jason Burch tossed in 10, half of which came in the two overtimes. Mo Ruttlen racked up nine, Riggs Abner seven, Zach Blair five and Kaleb Carver and Blake Stacey three each as the Hawks improved to 8-4 for the season and 7-1 in the league. GHHS has won eight straight after dropping its first four.
Andrew Paige poured in 16 points, all after halftime, to lead Beech. Kaleb Powell put in 12 and Kristian Shaw 11 as the Buccaneers fell to 11-4, 4-2.
Beech led 7-5 following the first quarter before the Hawks came back to a 20-15 halftime advantage. Green Hill led 33-30 going into the fourth before the teams went into overtime tied at 41-41.
Green Hill has a district open date Friday but will travel to Nashville to take on Father Ryan before no fans.
Blue Devils defeated at Station CampGALLATIN — Station Camp led from the first quarter on in a 60-44 win over Lebanon on Tuesday night.
The Bison were ahead 13-9 at the first-quarter break, 26-17 at halftime and 44-30 through three periods as they improved to 14-3 for the season and 7-1 in District 9-AAA, even with Green Hill in the loss column atop the league.
Eli Rice sank 7 of 9 free throws as he led Station Camp with 22 points. Tyler Moore tossed in all six of his foul shots for half of his 12 while Isaiah Davis added 11.
Jarred Hall hit a pair of threes as he led Lebanon with 16 points while Jackson Painter put in 11 and Yarin Alexander 10. Wyatt Bowling threw in a three and Jaylen Abston and Will Seats two each as the Blue Devils dropped to 6-7, 3-5.
Lebanon is scheduled to go to Gallatin on Friday night to tip off the second half of the district schedule before hosting the Sonic Showcase on Saturday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Friendship falls on road despite two 20-point scorers and sizzling foul shootingCLARKSVILLE — Eddie Ricks racked up 25 points Tuesday night as host Clarksville Academy edged Friendship Christian 64-61.
Ricks’ total included 10-of-16 from the free-throw line as the Cougars climbed to 9-8 for the season and 6-3 in District 4-IIA. Paris Pridgen put in eight of his 10 points in the first half.
Clarksville Academy led 21-13 in the first quarter, 35-26 at halftime and 47-41 going into the fourth.
Friendship had two players break 20 points. Cole Kring totaled 23 with five three-pointers and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. Dillon Turner was a perfect-10 from the line on his way to 20. Max Duckwiler dropped in all five of his foul shots as part of his eight while Casey Jones’ six included 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Don Burruss hit a two-point basket and Colby Jones a foul shot as the Commanders fell to 5-6, 3-3 despite connecting on 25 of 28 charity tosses.
Friendship is scheduled to travel to Ezell-Harding on Friday night before hosting Davidson Academy 24 hours later at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Gallatin’s Martin drops eight 3s on Mt. JulietGALLATIN — Ty Martin was too hot for Mt. Juliet to handle Tuesday night with 28 points to lead Gallatin past the Golden Bears 59-45.
Martin’s tallies included eight three-pointers. Cade Martin finished with 15 as the Green Wave improved to 8-3 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-AAA.
Gallatin led 17-7 at the first-quarter break, 34-19 at halftime and 47-32 going into the fourth as the Golden Bears fell to 5-11, 2-6.
Osize Daniyan knocked down 19 points to lead Mt. Juliet while Kyle Taylor scored seven, Owen Rodriguez six on two threes, Daniel Beard five in the fourth quarter, Jacob Burge and Braxton Corey three each and Josh Keck two.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Wilson Central on Friday night to tip off the second half of the district schedule while Gallatin hosts Lebanon.
Saints swarmed by Eagles
ANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian fell behind early in a 74-35 loss at Ezell-Harding on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 23-9 following the first quarter and 43-13 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 1-10.
Cameron Hunt had 19 points and Blake Dean 14 as each drained four three-pointers for Ezell-Harding. Ahmad Johnson added 11 points.
Justin Matthews scored 11 for the Saints while Derrick Crouch added eight, Max Beaty four, Luke Nave and Chase Smith three each, Jordan Willis and Jayson Linville two apiece and Caleb Smith a free throw. MJCA is scheduled to go to Nashville Christian on Thursday and Clarksville Academy the following night.
Upperman holds Watertown to season-low 45 points in Bees victoryBAXTER — Upperman held Watertown to a season low in points last Friday as the Bees beat the visiting Purple Tigers 59-45.
The Bees led 16-9 following the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 45-28 through three as they improved to 11-3 for the season and 4-0 in District 8-AA.
Collin Gore connected on four three-pointers to lead Upperman with 20 points while Jace McWilliams’ 11 included three triples. Alex Rush tossed in 10. Eli Scarlett scored 21 points, including a pair of threes, to pace the Purple Tigers while Gavin Clayborne scored six of his seven in the fourth quarter. Trent Spradlin finished with five points, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone four, Kier Priest and Brady Raines a three apiece and Brayden Cousino two as Watertown slipped to 9-2, 2-2.
Watertown’s previous scoring low was 65 points, set on three occasions, all Purple Tiger triumphs.
The Tigers’ scheduled home game with Livingston Academy for Tuesday night was postponed due to COVID protocols for both the boys and girls. Coach Matt Bradshaw has booked a boys’-only home game with Richland at 6:30 p.m. today before the boys and girls travel to Smith County on Friday
. Bradshaw said WHS and Livingston are working to find a makeup date for their double header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.