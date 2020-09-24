MT. JULIET — The Green Hill boys golf team and the Wilson Central girls golf squad advanced by placing among the top three teams at Monday’s District 9 Large Golf Tournament, which was held at Pine Creek Golf Course.
The top three teams and top five individuals not comprising those three teams advanced to the regional tournament.
The Hawks placed third, two strokes back of second-place Beech and 38 shots behind Greenbrier.
Carson Cole and Ashton Conley shot 81 and 83, respectively.
Three Greenbrier golfers — Tyler Williamson (72), Carson Davenport (72) and Connor Daveport (74) — were among the top five golfers.
Williamson was the medalist, winning a three-hole playoff with Carson Davenport.
Station Camp’s Bo Morgan posted a 73, and Beech’s Tristan Grenead shot 74. Macon County’s Isaac Meador and Gallatin’s Colton Werner both shot 75.
Morgan, Werner and Meador all advanced as individuals, along with Hendersonville’s Kobe Hill (78) and Bray Roberts (81).
Lebanon produced a 359 total to place seventh among the 10 teams. Ryan Becht shot 84 to lead the Blue Devils.
Zac Wilson’s round of 90 led Wilson Central, which placed ninth with a 385 total.
Mt. Juliet’s Jackson Major competed as an individual, shooting 84.
The two-time defending state champion Station Camp girls golf squad won the district title with a 147 total, finishing nine strokes better than second-place Wilson Central and 11 ahead of third-place Gallatin.
Vanderbilt University commitment Lynn Lim was the medalist thanks to a round of 72, and teammate Lily Bloodworth shot 75.
Wilson Central’s Sarah Castle and Kate Castle posted scored of 78 and 79, respectively, and Gallatin’s Abigail Gornicki also shot 78.
Mt. Juliet’s Claire Fogg (81) and Rylie Rorie (91), Green Hill’s Sydney Spence (87) and Savannah Clarke (92), and Beech’s Tessa Myers (87) earned individual berths to the regional tournament.
The Mt. Juliet girls placed fourth as a team with a 172 total, 14 strokes back of Gallatin. Green Hill girls shot 179 to place fifth among the nine girls teams.
Lebanon’s girls shot 203 to place eighth, with Daryl Mitchell posting a 93.
The Region 5 Large Tournament will be played next Tuesday at Pine Creek.
Two Tigers qualify for state golf tournamentCOOKEVILLE — Watertown’s Brooke Turner and Ryan Conger qualified for next weeks TSSAA Small Division state tournament Monday at Golden Eagle Golf Club.
Turner turned in an 83 and Madi Hoffman 123 as the Lady Tigers finished second in the Region 4-Small tournament, three strokes behind Upperman, which carded a 2-3.
Conger qualified by shooting an 81. Devan Holden had a 101 and Cason Hollandsworth 102.
The state will be held at Willow Brook in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.