GREEN HILL FFA PHOTO

The Green Hill High School Farmers of America (FFA) placed third during the annual FFA GrillMaster Competition on Aug. 22 at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair. Pictured are, from left, Tennessee Beef Council representative Sally Wingler, FFA member Sara Wright, FFA member Ashley Demonbreun, FFA member Carley Eldridge, coach Candice Smith, coach Alyssa Farris and coach Lily Steed.

 Submitted

Young chefs from the Green Hill High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) cooked their way to third place during the annual FFA GrillMaster Competition on Aug. 22 at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair.

Eighteen teams of FFA students from across the state competed in the beef barbecue contest, sponsored by the Tennessee Beef Industry Council.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.