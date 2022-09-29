Young chefs from the Green Hill High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) cooked their way to third place during the annual FFA GrillMaster Competition on Aug. 22 at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair.
Eighteen teams of FFA students from across the state competed in the beef barbecue contest, sponsored by the Tennessee Beef Industry Council.
“We are so honored to host this event and hope that it continues to grow,” said Janna Sullivan, director of the youth education at the Tennessee Beef Industry Council.
“The competition was tight with only a couple points separating top teams.”
The event is designed to teach high school agricultural education students about the beef industry and proper cooking techniques, all while participating in a fun, competitive grilling competition.
Teams had charcoal grills, beef steaks and a few pantry ingredients to prepare a dish for judges to sample.
Coaches were on hand to provide tips and advice, but all cooking was conducted by students.
Teams were judged based on meat preparation, flavor, tenderness, safety, appearance and recipe imagination.
Franklin County — which was comprised of team members Jesse Grider, Wyatt Patterson and Boston Benson, assisted by coaches Abbigail Anderson and Caleb Anderson — placed first.
Blackman — which consisted of team members Brett Patterson, Phoenix Pavelsky and Jeremiah Davis, along with advisor Windy Willette and grill team coach Frank Pinnix — placed second.
Green Hill’s third-place team consisted of Sara Wright, Ashley Demonbreun and Carley Eldridge, along with coaches Alyssa Farris, Candice Smith and Lily Steed.
Winning teams received prizes and cash awards provided by sponsors.
