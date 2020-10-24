Green Hill did not make the trip as planned to Morristown to play Lakeway Christian last night due to COVID-19 at the East Tennessee school.
After attempting to find a replacement opponent Thursday, Hawks coach Josh Crouch elected to have his team take last night off.
“Not having the opportunity to game plan for a team … is a big factor at player safety,” Crouch wrote on his Twitter feed.
TSSAA regulations allow Green Hill to take a 1-0 forfeit win when the other team cannot play due to the coronavirus, giving the Hawks their second such win of their inaugural season to go with their current three-game on-field winning streak for a 5-5 record going in to next Friday’s season finale in Chattanooga at Notre Dame.
