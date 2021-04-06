BRENTWOOD — Green Hill went 1-3 in the Brentwood Tournament last weekend at Granny White Park.
The Lady Hawks were edged by Columbia Academy 3-2 and outscored by Stewarts Creek 11-7 Friday. They blanked Blackman 11-0 Saturday before losing 6-3 to Goodpasture.
Ashlyn Riggs had two of Green Hill’s five hits against Columbia Academy. Hannah Langston pitched a complete game held to four innings by the time limit.
Stewarts Creek scored six times in the top of the fifth inning to wipe out a 7-5 Lady Hawk advantage. Emily Legrand drove in two runs for Green Hill, which was outhit 16-9. Legrand pitched 1 1/3 innings and Sophia Waters 3 2/3.
Langston pitched the three full innings in the shutout of Blackman, allowing one hits while striking out five. She, Riggs and Bryanna Coffman each collected two of Green Hill’s 12 hits. Maliyah Wilkins and Keeton Brown each drove in three runs and Riggs two.
Goodpasture took a 5-0 lead in the first inning and added its final tally in the second. Green Hill got two in the third and one in the fourth as the Lady Hawks were outhit 4-3. Zoi Harvey pitched the full five innings for GHHS.
