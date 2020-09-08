Green Hill no match for Green Wave

MT. JULIET — Mason Stanley ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Gallatin defeated Green Hill 42-3 last Friday night.
The Green Wave also forced two turnovers and held Green Hill to under 50 yards rushing in the home opener for the first-year Hawks of Green Hill.
“Even though we have limited the number of tickets, the atmosphere I thought was great,” said Hawks head coach Josh Crouch after Green Hill fell to 1-2.
On the opening kickoff, Gallatin got the first break of the game. Fredwon Dixon fumbled the return of the opening kickoff and the Green Wave recovered. On third down, Stanley scored his first touchdown of the game. Just minutes later after forcing a three-and-out, Gallatin increased its lead to 14-0 as Dee Sullivan returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown.
The Gallatin onslaught continued as, after forcing another punt, Steven Halcomb scored from 10 yards out to increase the lead to 21-0 late in the first quarter.
Green Hill got some momentum on the ensuing kickoff as Marzeion Jones returned the ball 63 yards to give the Hawks great field position at the Green Wave 36-yard line. However the Green Wave defense rose up and made a stop, forcing another Green Hill punt.
“We have to learn to deal better with success,” said Crouch. “We had three change-of- momentum plays but we failed to capitalize on them, and against a team like Gallatin, you can’t do that.”
The Green Wave blocked the ensuing punt, and Montez Banks scored on a 24-yard scamper down the sideline, increasing their lead to 28-0.
On the next Green Wave drive, Stanley scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 3 yards, making the score 35-0.
The Hawks then went to their hurry-up offense and drove to the Gallatin 14-yard line, thanks in part to a 28-yard reception by Jones from Clayton Nordstrom. Andrew Berkon came on and kicked a 31-yard field goal for the Hawks’ first-ever home points.
The Hawks attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and recovered, but were called for an illegal formation. After another try of the onside kickoff, Gallatin recovered and marched to the Green Hill 18-yard line, Ashton Kelley’s 35-yard field goal was blocked as the first half expired.
Gallatin then scored on its opening drive of the second half as Stanley connected with Daniel Phillips on a 23-yard touchdown.
The teams then traded punts.
Green Hill then got its offense going. Nordstrom connected with Kaleb Carver and Chase Polk on back-to-back plays to move the ball to midfield. Carver then gained 31 yards on fourth down, moving the ball to the Gallatin 11-yard line. However on the next play Cameron Morvac was stripped of the ball as he was fighting for extra yardage and the Green Wave recovered.
Banks led the Gallatin rushing attack with 79 yards while Stanley added 38 on the ground and 148 in the air. Nordstrom finished with 136 yards passing and Carver had four receptions for 66 yards.
“I thought Clayton (Nordstrom) played better this week,” said Crouch. “He put a lot on his shoulders this week.”
Green Hill will be back in action this coming Friday as the Hawks travel to Goodpasture for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.