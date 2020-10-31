Green Hill High School has requested to play up in classification in basketball for the next two seasons beginning next year, the school’s athletic director said Friday morning.
E.J. Wood said the school wants its teams to play county rivals Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central and Lebanon, all of which will play in the new 4A classification beginning next year. The decision also affects baseball and softball.
Green Hill is in District 9-AAA with its Wilson County rivals in almost all sports this year. But new enrollment numbers reported to, and recently posted by, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has GHHS with 1,187 students, 47 fewer than nearby Mt. Juliet, which is the third smallest 4A school. Green Hill’s enrollment is expected to get a big boost next year with its first full senior class. This year’s seniors had the option of remaining with their previous schools.
“We obviously want to…continue that 9-AAA atmosphere,” Wood said. “These kids have played these schools all their lives.
“These are people they go to church with and go to Wal-Mart and Kroger with.”
Thursday was the deadline for schools to notify TSSAA their intent to play up in classification.
Green Hill has also notified the state office its plans to play up in track & field and cross country, but will remain 5A (with Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central) in football and 2A in soccer, Wood said.
The TSSAA office, with input from Board of Control members, will set the districts and regions and post them to its website, tssaa.org.
Schools that disagree with its placement will have an opportunity to request an appeal before the Board at its November meeting.
Green Hill’s request to move up doesn’t automatically mean the Hawks will be placed with their fellow Wilson County teams, Wood said, noting TSSAA told him district/region placements are based on geography.
As for football, Green Hill, Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central fall into the 5A range while Lebanon, now the county’s largest school, is in 6A.
MJHS coach Trey Perry said the Golden Bears would play in 5A but would try to continue to play the Blue Devils.
The new classifications will run from 2021-23.
Green Hill to host White County in bowl game next SaturdayWood also said Green Hill will host White County in a bowl game at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday.
“Just fortunate to play,” Wood said. “Just wanted to give our kids another shot.
“We had kind of talked bowls through the season and threw out some names who could (play). That came around when Lakeway (Christian) canceled on us (last week). We pushed that down the pike and now we’re going to play in Week 12.”
The team from Sparta has not participated in the TSSAA playoff series during the current classification period.
The Warriors were 5-2 going into last night’s game against Goodpasture.
They were on a four-game winning streak with victories over York Institute, Cannon County, Livingston Academy and Clay County.
They opened the season with a blowout win over Cumberland County before losses to Christian Academy of Knoxville, Cookeville and Walker Valley.
Green Hill, which opened this year for the second year of the football scheduling cycle, couldn’t get into a region to be playoff-eligible this year.
The Hawks took a 5-5 record to Chattanooga last night to take on Notre Dame. Two of the wins are COVID forfeits.
They had won three straight on the field going into the game at Notre Dame.
Their lone common opponent is York. White County won 54-13 while Green Hill prevailed 34-14.
