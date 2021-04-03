Green Hill’s Summar shuts out Wilson Central

GLADEVILLE — Left-hander Micah Summar pitched Green Hill to a 7-0 shutout of host Wilson Central on Wednesday night.
Summar scattered four hits and a walk while striking out seven in a seven-inning complete game.
Brett Dowling drove in two runs and Quin Long one as both doubled and singled for the Hawks. Adam Partin and Chris Broyles also drove in a run apiece on a pair of singles.
Green Hill scored a run in the second inning, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the seventh, finishing with 10 hits.
Caleb Dixon allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk in four innings to take the loss. Michael Demonbreun, Hunter Williams and Tristan Lewis each worked an inning.
Williams doubled to right-center field in the bottom of the second inning but was cut down at third Brett Dowling and fired a perfect relay to third baseman Carter Lee to end the inning.
MUS, Nolensville rally past Wildcats in Warrior ClassicGLADEVILLE — Memphis University School scored all its runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to beat host Wilson Central, 4-1, in the Warrior Classic.
Also on Thursday, Nolensville scored three times in the sixth inning and held off the Wildcats, 6-5.
Luke Kinzer started against MUS and held the Owls scoreless until the seventh, allowing eight hits in 61/3 innings while striking out six. Tristan Lewis got the final two outs.
Wilson Central snapped a scoreless tie in the sixth when Ben Sills drove in Isaac Schafer. Both doubled for half of the Wildcats four hits.
Against Nolensville, the Wildcats scored three times in the third inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. But the Knights scored three in the sixth to go up 5-3 and one more in the seventh for a three-run lead. But Central’s two-spot in the bottom of the seventh left the ‘Cats short.
Hunter Williams took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks the final two innings. Starter Michael Demonbreun allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts the first five frames.
Central slashed seven hits, including a double by Sills. Schafer drove in two runs.
Beech pitching dominates FriendshipHENDERSONVILLE — Projected first-round pick Chase Burns blew Friendship Christian away with 11 strikeouts in four innings of Beech’s 6-1 win Wednesday night.
Burns allowed an unearned run in the fourth inning and one hit. Friendship finished with three hits off Burns and reliever Luke Sinnard, who whiffed six in three innings.
Jack Martin doubled for the Commanders, who slipped to 7-6.
Beech took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning off starter Ethan Myers. After Friendship tied the score in the top of the fourth, the Buccaneers went ahead for good with two in the bottom half off reliever Dillon Johnson. Kolby Gaines pitched the final 2 1/3 innings. the trio allowed six hits and seven walks while striking out eight.
Friendship is in west Tennessee this weekend for three games against Gibson County, Lexington and Huntingdon.
