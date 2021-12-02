Over the weekend, a motorcycle accident in Mt. Juliet claimed the life of a Green Hill High School senior. On Monday, his fellow Hawks paid homage to the young man.
Fellow students memorialized Gavin Cole’s parking space in the lot at Green Hill High School with candles and flower bouquets. They also decorated the pavement with chalk, including a sketched illustration of Cole working on his motorcycle.
One of his fellow students wrote “Ride on Gavin.”
Another thanked him for “always putting a smile on my face.”
There was a scribbling that read a four-word description of Cole ... “Brave. Strong. Known. LOVED!”
A former teammate dedicated his pursuit of a state title ... “State bound for you and with you.”
Cole’s impact wasn’t just felt by fellow athletes.
“Gavin was an incredible young man who made those around him better,” Green Hill track and field coach David Glasscock said. “Regardless of the circumstances, Gavin had a positive attitude that was infectious and a toughness that inspired everyone. Gavin’s impact on myself and on our team will be honored and cherished forever.”
According to Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker, students at GHHS will have access to grief counseling this week.
Barker also said that Cole’s family had indicated that the 18-year-old would be an organ donor. That process, including testing and removal, will take place over the course of the next few days.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report, Cole was traveling east on Central Pike on Sunday. He was driving a 2019 Kia Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when it collided with a 2013 Honda CRV.
The second vehicle was being driven by Deborah Dansecs, 71, of Loganville, Georgia, and was traveling north from Stockbridge Way across Central Pike toward South Rutland Road.
The report that THP released indicated that Cole’s motorcycle impacted Dansecs’ vehicle in a “T-bone manner.”
