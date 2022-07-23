Mt. Juliet’s Ava Foley is one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session, which will be held from July 23-30 in Washington, D.C.

As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high-school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as senators at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country.

