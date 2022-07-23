Mt. Juliet’s Ava Foley is one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session, which will be held from July 23-30 in Washington, D.C.
As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high-school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as senators at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country.
ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day, leadership conference that provides aspiring young female leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.
Foley, a rising senior at Green Hill High School, was active in many ways during her week at ALA Volunteer Girls State.
She also participates in many activities in her school and community. She is a member of the marching band, concert band, flute choir, pep band, winter drumline, Wilson County Honor Band, and Vanderbilt Youth Orchestra Philharmonia.
She is a part of the Civic Engagement Club, Interact Club, karaoke club, Girl Scouts, speech and debate, HOSA, and Young Democrats. Foley is a student council representative and senior class delegate. She is also a co-organizer for Her Drive Nashville and co-founder of Mt. Juliet Teens for Change.
At ALA Girls Nation, Foley will participate in mock senate sessions, complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests. Other activities on the agenda include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where they will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a community service project, and a tour of the Washington, D.C., monuments.
“ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” said Nancy Magginnis, ALA Girls Nation Committee chairman. “After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the girls return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families.
Our members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 500,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families.
