Green Hills knocks top-seed Wilson Central out of districts

GLADEVILLE — Green Hill’s first-year softball team made a May mark Tuesday by knocking top seed and host Wilson Central out of the District 9-AAA tournament with an 11-0 victory.
Sophia Waters kept the Lady Wildcats off balance, allowing just three hits while her defense was perfect as she had just two strikeouts.
Ashlyn Riggs drove in five runs while Allison Brake and Keeton Brown each had two RBI. Riggs racked up four hits while Brake and Emily Legrand had three apiece as Green Hill finished with 16 knocks.
“It’s exciting for us,” said Green Hill coach Savannah Sanders, whose Lady Hawks had to turn right around to face undefeated Station Camp, which had defeated Wilson Central the night before to drop the Lady Wildcats into the loser’s bracket. “It was hard coming in as a first-year program because none of these kids had ever played in a district tournament. After the first game (a loss to Station Camp), we settled down and told them ‘This is your first district tournament. This is what it’s like. We lost, but we’re still in it. Claw your way back in it’, and they’re doing just that.”
Green Hill scored two runs in the third and fifth innings before breaking the game open with four in the sixth and three in the seventh as the Lady Hawks improved to 19-15.
Wilson Central swept the Lady Hawks during the regular season — 5-3 at WCHS during the opening week and a blowout on The Hill at midseason.
“We didn’t look like ourselves,” Sanders said of the home loss. “It was nice to see us rebound from that, for sure.
“The postseason is the fun part because you never know who’s going to win. It’s anybody’s game. We always have a chance, always have a foot in the door.”
Bush’s eighth-inning single ousts Mt. Juliet, advances LebanonHENDERSONVILLE — Jordan Bush singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday to knock Mt. Juliet out of the District 9-AAA tournament 5-4 at Drakes Creek Park.
The Lady Devils stayed around to face host Beech in the bracket final later Tuesday night.
Lebanon scored four times in the fourth inning with Addie Grace Porter driving in two scores on a triple. Alaina Smith had an RBI single and Aly Dickerson a run-scoring double.
Gabby Faccadio hit a two-run homer in the first to stake Mt. Juliet to an early lead. After Lebanon went up 4-2, the Lady Bears pulled even with single scores in the fifth and sixth frames. Savannah Schaffer singled in the tying run.
Mt. Juliet edged Lebanon in hits 11-10. Smith had four hits for the Lady Devils while Karah Hood and Devon Smotherman each had three for the Lady Bears. Sarah Kizer also had multiple hits for LHS.
Karlee Wright pitched the final 22/3 innings in relief of starter Landry Dixon for the win.
Mt. Juliet left-hander Taylor Haymans hurled the full 72/3 innings.
Lebanon outscores Beech 10-9, forces ‘if necessary’ gameHENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon scored five times in the top of the seventh inning and held off Beech’s three-spot in the bottom half for a 10-9 triumph in the Beech bracket final at Drakes Creek Park on Tuesday night.
The decision means the Lady Devils returned to Drakes Creek last night for the “if necessary” game which would send the winner into Thursday’s district final against Station Camp and next week’s Region 5-AAA tournament.
Jordan Bush’s two-run single in the seventh put Lebanon up 7-6. Karlee Wright drove in four runs while Bush and Lilly Beth Waddle each knocked in two scores for the Lady Devils, who outhit Beech 13-10. Wright had three hits and Aly Dickerson and Addie Grace Porter two apiece for Lebanon.
The Lady Devils took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before a four-run third made it 5-0. The Lady Buccaneers scored in each of their final five at-bats, going up 6-5 in the sixth, while holding Lebanon scoreless until the seventh. Beech received two triples from Ella Bishop and a home run by Whitney Lee.
Watertown holds off Livingston, survives in 8-AAWATERTOWN — Watertown bounced back from a 15-run shellacking at the hands of Macon County to take an early lead in the loser’s bracket game against Livingston Academy and holding on for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers jumped to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and were up 7-1 through three frames.
Jaina Drennon finished with four RBIs and homered in the first inning. Alie Tunks went 4-for-4, including a third-inning home run and a double. Abby Cooper doubled as she and Brittni Allison each added two hits as Watertown outhit Livingston 13-7.
Drennon survived Livingston’s scores in the third, fourth and fifth innings for the win.
She walked one, hit one and struck out eight as Watertown advanced to a Wednesday game.
Station Camp ends Lady Hawks’ runGLADEVILLE — A couple of hours after knocking regular-season champion Wilson Central out of the District 9-AAA tournament, Green Hill’s run ended with a 5-4 loss to Station Camp at WCHS.
The Lady Hawks jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But Station Camp got back in the game with two in the bottom half, pulled even in the third and took the lead in the fourth inning.
An insurance run in the fifth was answered by Green HIll’s final tally in the seventh as GHHS’s inaugural season ended at 19-16.
Each team had eight hits. Emily Legrand had three hits and Lillie Buckley two for Green Hill.
Sophia Waters, coming off a seven-inning outing against Wilson Central, lasted four innings against Station Camp before Zoi Harvey came on for the final two frames.
Macon County overpowers WatertownWATERTOWN — Watertown was no match for Macon County in the District 8-AA second round Tuesday in a 16-1 loss.
Macon County was the visiting team by virtue of being the No. 2 seed to Watertown’s No. 3. The Lafayette visitors scored in four of their six at-bats, leading 8-0 after two innings.
Macon County cracked 16 hits, including four home runs. One of the bombs was a grand slam. The visiting Lady Tigers also took advantage of four Lady Purple Tiger errors.
Zoe Baskin broke the shutout in the Watertown fifth when she drove in Callie Buhler.
Jaina Drennon had two of Watertown’s six hits as she and Buhler doubled.
Station Camp crushes four HRs to send Central to loser’s bracketGLADEVILLE — Station Camp cracked four home runs Monday to knock top-seed and host Wilson Central into the District 9-AAA loser’s bracket with a 6-5 victory.
Three Lady Bison blast enabled the winners to build a 3-0 lead midway through the fifth inning.
Taelor Chang’s RBI single in the bottom half put Wilson Central on the board., followed by a bases-loaded walk to Alli Johnson and another run-scoring single by Madison Carey to pull the Lady Wildcats even at 3-3.
A three-run homer by Rylee Lautzenheiser put Station Camp back in front 6-3.
Chang’s home run to left field in the seventh accounted for the final score.
Kyleigh Pitzer struck out eight batters for Wilson Central.
Friendship finishes fourth in Middle Region, will head east SaturdayMADISON — Friendship Christian finished fourth in the Middle Region tournament Monday with a 4-2 loss at Goodpasture.
The Lady Commanders will travel to the East Region runner-up Saturday in the single-game State XII round (a sectional or substate).
It appears their destination will be either Knoxville Grace Christian or Lakeway Christian (located in White Pine just off Interstate 81 between Jefferson City and Morristown).
Goodpasture, which faced Middle Tennessee Christian in the loser’s bracket final with the loser finishing third, led 3-0 after two innings against Charley Clark, who allowed eight hits in six innings.
Two of the runs came on Mattie Gaza’s second-inning homer.
Mattie Bowman kept the Lady Commanders off the board until the sixth when Natalie Barnes drove in Clark and Annabelle Cooksey.
Friendship finished with four hits, including a double by Clark.
The Lady Commanders will carry a 14-14 record to east Tennessee. After going 0-5 in their season-opening spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., they were 6-12 through 18 games before going on an 8-2 run.
Middle-inning scores keep Mt. Juliet going in 9-AAAHENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet stayed alive in the District 9-AAA tournament Monday by breaking a tie in the fifth inning and breaking the contest open with a seven-run sixth for a 12-4 elimination of Gallatin at Drakes Creek Park.
Taylor Hayman’s squeeze bunt broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth. Home runs by Savannah Schaffer and Cali Hughes, a triple by Karah Hood and a single by Taylor Vestal were the big Lady Bear hits in the sixth.
The Lady Wave led early before Gabby Faccadio’s RBI double in the fourth evened the score 4-4.
Haymans surrendered four runs on eight hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking two.
Mt. Juliet, which faced Lebanon on Tuesday in an elimination with the survivor taking on Beech, managed 17 hits, including four by Carli Costley. Hood, Faccadio and Brylee Sayer also had multiple hits.
Waters’ shutout pitching keeps Lady Hawks aliveGLADEVILLE — Sophia Waters pitched a two-hit shutout and received two runs in the sixth inning of Green Hill’s 2-0 elimination of Portland from the District 9-AAA loser’s bracket Monday at Wilson Central.
Waters struck out three in the seven-inning game.
Lillie Buckley and Ashlyn Riggs drove in the Lady Hawks’ runs as Green Hill finished with five hits.
Green Hill advanced to Tuesday’s loser’s bracket final against the Station Camp-Wilson Central loser which was followed by the championship game. The “if necessary” game was set for last night.
Beech outslugs Lebanon 19-12, knocks Lady Devils to loser’s bracketHENDERSONVILLE — In a game of big innings, Beech’s nine-run fourth proved to be the biggest as the host Lady Buccaneers outscored Lebanon 19-12 Monday night in a District 9-AAA winner’s bracket final at Drakes Creek Park.
Lebanon led 9-4 going into the bottom of the fourth when Beech went up 13-9. The Lady Devils drew to within 13-12 in the fifth before the Lady Buccaneers essentially put the game away with six in the sixth as each team totaled 18 hits.
Beech awaited the Lebanon-Mt. Juliet survivor from Tuesday afternoon for that night in the bracket final with the Lady Bucs having two chances for one victory to take the bracket and advanced to the district championship contest.
Whitney Lee had six RBI for Beech. Casey Fox drove in four runs and Jordan Bush three for Lebanon.
Ella Bishop banged out five hits for Beech. Fox finished with four hits and Sarah Kizer three for Lebanon.
Alaina Smith, Addie Grace Porter and Landry Dixon also had multi-hit games.
