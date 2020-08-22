On a night so fitting for 2020, a promising Lebanon beginning was washed away in a downpour of Blue Devil turnovers as Gallatin rolled to a 29-11 season-opening win Friday night on a wet Clifton Tribble Field.
Gallatin committed two early turnovers as Lebanon took a 3-0 lead. But four Blue Devil giveaways proved fatal, especially a pair late in the first quarter as the Green Wave scored twice for the lead.
After a long kick return put Gallatin deep in Lebanon territory, a Kyle Scott fumble recovery on the game’s first play from scrimmage set up a Blue Devil drive to a 32-yard field goal by sophomore Sean Redmond and an early 3-0 LHS lead. Linebacker Copeland Bradford’s hit forced the loose ball.
Gallatin fumbled again, recovered by Blue Devil defensive tackle Bronner Goshern, on the Green Wave’s next possession, but a pair of Lebanon turnovers led to a pair of touchdowns by the visitors within a two-minute span for a 13-3 lead going into the second quarter. Running back Traeveon Gentry’s 28-yard gallup put GHS in front 6-3 before quarterback Mason Stanley sneaked over from a yard out.
The elements struck again 1:24 before halftime when an errant snap of a wet football on an attempted punt went into the end zone. Punter Clemmons recovered the ball but was tackled in the end zone for a safety and a 15-3 Gallatin lead going into halftime.
The rain slacked off in the second half, but the Green Wave continued to roll. An interception by Gallatin defensive back Corey Hambright at the Lebanon 45-yard line led to a 43-yard scoring scamper by running back Steven Halcomb for a 23-3 lead less than five minutes in.
Clemmons then took over at quarterback and drove the Devils to his 1-yard scoring run on fourth down. Along the way he hit Jarred Hall with a long pass down the sideline and called his own number, carrying Gallatin defenders to a first down at the 5-yard line. He then flipped a two-point pass to receiver Will Seats to bring Lebanon to within 22-11 1:16 before the start of the fourth quarter.
Any Blue Devil momentum was short-lived as a short Gallatin punt was followed by another Lebanon turnover. Gentry sprinted 50-yards down the right sideline to put the Green Wave up 29-11 with just over seven minutes left.
Per Wilson County guidelines for dealing with the pandemic, Watkins Stadium was only half full. The LHS student body stood behind the east end zone, where the band would have been stationed. But the rain kept the student musicians inside until the second half when they set up on the track.
Games in Mt. Juliet were delayed by lightning. But despite lightning a couple of hours before kickoff in Lebanon, action on Tribble Field began on time and proceeded without interruption. Heavy rain in the first half backed off to a dribble in the second.
Lebanon’s girls’ basketball team, wearing COVID facemasks on the field, were honored at halftime. The Devilettes reached the state semifinals before the start of the pandemic prompted the cancellation of the state tournament.
Lebanon will take a forfeit next Friday as McGavock, along with all Metro Nashville public school teams, won’t begin its season before Labor Day.
The Blue Devils will open Region 4-6A action at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Elzie Patton Stadium against rival Mt. Juliet.
