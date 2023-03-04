Our middle child now lives in Nashville and is living her best life … albeit, a sugar-free, dye-free, grain-free, all-natural one.

Opening her fridge is like stepping into a health food store. Most everything is organic and good for you. There are no sodas, added sugars or antibiotic-laced dairy products anywhere to be found in her house. And believe me, I’ve looked and looked.

Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com. Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.