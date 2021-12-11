Greg Keith Shiver, 53, of Lebanon, died on Dec. 9, 2021, at his mother’s residence in Camilla, Georgia.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home, with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Corey Shiver and Neal Hager will officiate.
Born on March 11, 1968, in Albany, Georgia, Mr. Shiver was the son of Pearl Sanders Shiver and the late Grover Arthur Shiver.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dewey Shiver, and his grandparents — Mr. and Mrs. Warren Jackson Shiver along with Joe and Birdie Sanders.
Mr. Shiver worked for Vanity Fair/Workwear of Nashville.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet.
He was a football and baseball player and a Flying Eagle at Mitchell Baker (Georgia) High School.
Mr. Shiver was an avid Auburn fan.
Survivors include: a daughter, Sloan Shiver (Rhett) of Douglas, Georgia; a son, Sutton Shiver of Camilla; his mother, Pearl Shiver of Camilla; two sisters, Sissy Ramirez (Frank) of Mexico Beach, Florida, Burnice Reynolds of Lee County, Georgia; one brother, Speedy Shiver (Earlean) of Baconton, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Pam Shiver of Camilla; one grandchild, Aiden; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, one hour before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit www.parkerbramlett.com.
