On Friday morning, traffic on Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was brought to a standstill due to a large-scale event at Global Vision Baptist Church.

Thousands of people flocked to the church’s campus to attend the Nashville stop of the ReAwaken America Tour. The increased congestion and lack of available parking caused gridlocked traffic on the roadway, and dozens of vehicles parked illegally on private property.

