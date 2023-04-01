When Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell is out with his family, the most common thing that residents ask about when they approach him is growth.
He climbed the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday on his 846th day in office to deliver the annual state of the city address. As he spoke to the crowded theatre, the mayor also addressed the state of growth and multi-family housing in Lebanon.
“When Necole and I are out in town, whether we’re at a restaurant eating or we’re out shopping at a grocery store and people come up and talk to me, they don’t ask about the Jimmy Floyd Center,” Bell said. “It’s important, but they don’t. They ask about infrastructure, sometimes. But there’s one thing people want to talk about every time, and that’s growth.”
Efforts to address growth since Bell came into office include passing a comprehensive plan for the city of Lebanon and a future land use plan to tell future developers what the city would like to see in certain areas.
A three-year sunset clause was also placed on specific plans where a developer comes in and wants something special.
“One of the things that we’ve discovered was there were old specific plans that were passed 15 or 20 years ago that were sitting dormant, and all of a sudden, they’re popping up,” Bell said.
The clause will require developers to begin the approval process again if construction has not begun on the development within three years.
When talking about growth, Bell said that people talk to him about apartments and multi-family housing most of all.
There are currently 39 multi-family developments in Lebanon that received zoning approval prior to Bell beginning his term. Out of those 39 developments, 19 have not started construction.
Since Bell came into office, there have been seven approved plans for multi-family housing in Lebanon. That includes parcels of land on Tater Peeler Road, Rocky Road, Bluebird Road and Newby Street. Also approved was a mixed-use development at the old Lebanon Outlet Mall and two parcels connected to the mixed-use Dell Webb Development.
Improvements to the standards of multi-family housing since Bell became mayor include better building materials and better facades that will last longer.
“Back in 1799, Wilson County was created,” Bell said. “There were some surveyors that came out here looking for a place to put a county seat and a city. They came upon the cabin where Neddy Jacobs lived, and they saw that just east of it was a spring with all kinds of good water. They said, ‘This is the place. This is the place to put a city.’ ”
When the city was begun, its founders faced day-to-day problems and struggled with what to do next. As Bell navigates life as mayor, he faces problems just as the people who came before him did.
“The real job is to think what this city will look like 20-30 years in the future,” Bell said. “The real job is to lay the foundation for what that’s going to be. I want this city to grow in a good direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.