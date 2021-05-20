Results from last Saturday’s annual Lebanon Girls Softball Association playday at Baird Park:
14-UNDERTerry Horne, CPA 15, Tim Tomlinson Homes 4
Keeli Davis singled twice and tripled for Terry Horne while Alyssa Horne tripled, doubled and singled. Lilyana Poli doubled as she and Leah Jones each singled twice.
Morgan Diehl and Greenlee Illobre singled for Tim Tomlinson.
Terry Horne, CPA 15, Journey’s 4
Alyssa Horne struck out seven batters from the circle for Terry Horne. At the plate, she drove in four runs on two doubles and a single while Rolandria Dowell tripled and singled. Keeli Davis doubled while Lilyana Poli, Kylie Taylor and Madison Wolfgang singled.
Avery Sellars tripled for Journey’s while Neely Greer singled twice and Lillian Fulton once.
Journey’s 9, Tim Tomlinson Homes 8
Neely Greer homered and drove in four runs for Journey’s while Amiyah Hodge doubled and singled. Lillian Fulton doubled and Alice PIerce singled.
10-UNDERPorter Dentistry 8, Ligon & Bobo 7
Alivia Lattimore and Layla Porter each stole three bases for Porter while Addisyn Barnes, Kassie Martel, Aubrey Smith and Ensley Wood each swiped two and Lillian Plotts and Shelby Thomas one apiece. Addison Whitlock doubled and stole four bases for Ligon & Bobo. Hadleigh Gant, Madelyn Patton and Ellison Smith each swiped three bags, Mallory Evetts and Aubrey Smith two apiece and Coraline Ash, Alyvia Barnabi and Allie Rolin one each.
Haston Home Improvement 12, Dick’s Sporting Goods 5
Halle Bond doubled and singled for Haston. Addison Haston and Carlie Maynard each singled twice and Sydney Mae Russell once. Allie Pominville stole two bases and Ada Hale and Sadie Mosley one each for Dick’s.
Hydrocare 13, Dick’s Sporting Goods 0
Reese Sellars homered and singled for Hydrocare while Olivia Scarbrough tripled and singled and Harper Hall doubled and singled. Erin Hardeman had two singles and Lilli Counter and Tatum Marissa Woodson one each. Kinsley Schwend struck out eight batters in three innings in the circle.
Rowan Illobre singled for Dick’s.
Haston Home Improvement 13, Ligon & Bobo 0
Halle Bond and Adeline Davis singled for Haston.
Aubrey Smith and Rylee Stanley each stole two bases for Ligon & Bobo.
Hydrocare 15, Porter Dentistry 0
Kinsley Schwend struck out eight in three innings while homering for Hydrocare. Harper Hall and Makenna Lee doubled. Erin Hardeman singled twice and Reese Sellars and Kaylee Tomlinson once apiece. Shelby Brandenburg singled twice and Anniston Smith, Aubrey Smith and Shelby Thomas once each for Porter.
8-UNDERSmile Galleries 18, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 13
Carly Hodge had three singles; Miracle Hastings, Payton McGraw and Hadley Williams two each and Jaila Kelly one as all five doubled for Straight Shot. Tori Doll, Morgan Hurd, Jada James, Emma Munds, Dorothy Smith and Josi Ward singled.
Smile Solutions 17, Hometown Team 4
Isabelle Hodge doubled twice and singled while Genevieve Robertson singled three times as both homered for Smile Solutions. Hannah Hubner had two triples, a double and a single. Emmalee Bringhurst had three singles as she and Gracie Lindsey doubled. Hannah Martel had four singles; Camilla Humes, Kennedy McCue, Adalyn Pfountz and Henley Simmons three each and Emmalin Sweeney two. Mariah Ibine doubled and singled for Hometown Team. Jayci Beasley and Jillian Lanning each singled twice and Hadleigh Auth, Raelynn Parsley, Gracie Patton and Aubrie Wright once apiece.
Isenhour Door 14, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 5
Stella Scott homered, tripled and singled for Isenhour. Noa Lovelace singled three times and Ansley Apple once as both tripled. Mileigh Silcox doubled twice and Scarlett Biddle once as both singled twice. Brooklyn Buchanan and Avery Smallwood each singled three times, Malayiah Seay twice and Alannah Hale once.
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 15, Hometown Team 8
Millie Sellars homered, doubled and singled for Bulow. Sloan Njezic and Mackenzie Sellars each singled twice and Avery McDowell once as both doubled. Sadie Donegan singled four times, Jaci Andrews three, Millie Donegan and Lillian Goad twice each and Layla Crocker, Stella Norwood and Lillie Anne Wright once apiece.
Jillian Lanning tripled twice for Hometown Team while Aubrie Wright singled twice and doubled. Jayci Beasley, Sloan Greer and Mariah Ibine each singled twice and Hadleigh Auth and Raelynn Parsley once apiece.
Isenhour Door 10, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 4
Mileigh Silcox doubled twice and singled while Stella Scott singled twice and doubled for Isenhour. Brooklynn Miller and Avery Smallwood each singled three times; Ansley Apple, Scarlett Biddle, Brooklyn Buchanan, Alannah Hale and Noa Lovelace twice each and Malayiah Seay once. Jaci Andrews singled twice and homered for Bulow while Lillian Goad doubled and singled. Lillie Anne Wright singled twice and Layla Crocker, Millie Donegan, Sadie Donegan, Sloan Njezic, Stella Norwood and Millie Sellars once apiece.
PEE WEE(no score kept)
Adam Wright Design vs. Southeast Impressions
Liyah Gaines and Aylin Ruiz Romero each doubled and singled for Adam Wright. Addilyn Angel, Claudia Fisher, Zoey Martel, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Clara Smith and Shania Smith each singled twice and Sloane Allen once.
Sariah Gooms and Julia Thompson homered and singled for SEI while Riley Appleyard, Emily Brandenburg, Story Chase, Camyron Cooper Rolanda Dowell, Daisy Howes, Willow McGraw, Amelia Potts, Sadie Steakley and Presley Vanhook each singled twice.
Wilson Bank & Trust vs. Southeast Impressions
Lylah Aderhold, Raelynn Brandt, Randalynn Chandler, Charlie Cox, Ella Grace Garvin, Tiegan Kaiser, Emrie Blaike Thompson, Ellie Trammel, Catherine Vance and Ariana Walker each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
Wilson Bank & Trust vs. Adam Wright Design
Raelynn Brandt, Randalynn Chandler, Charlie Cox, Ella Grace Garvin, Ava Greer, Tiegan Kaiser, Emrie Blaike Thompson, Ellie Trammel, Catherine Vance and Ariana Walker each singled twice and Lylah Aderhold once for Wilson Bank. Addilyn Angel doubled and singled for Adam Wright while Sloane Allen, Claudia Fisher, Liyah Gaines, Ebby Bale Harris, Zoey Martel, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Cora Phillips, Aylin Ruiz Romero, Clara Smith and Shania Smith each singled twice.
