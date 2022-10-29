Election season is here, and while many local races were settled in August, several big tickets remain on the ballot for Nov. 8.

Dr. Jason Martin is running as a Democrat in an effort to unseat incumbent Gov. Bill Lee. Martin was in Lebanon on Friday to meet with voters and share his platform.

