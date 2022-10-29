Election season is here, and while many local races were settled in August, several big tickets remain on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Dr. Jason Martin is running as a Democrat in an effort to unseat incumbent Gov. Bill Lee. Martin was in Lebanon on Friday to meet with voters and share his platform.
“We’re here to let (people in Wilson County) know that there’s an alternative to Gov. Bill Lee,” Martin said. “We’re fighting for all of Tennessee, but especially for our more rural communities through access to a great education, health care that doesn’t break the bank, and high-speed internet in every zip code.”
Martin has been campaigning for more than a year. He’s been around the state and spoken with voters from across the political spectrum.
“There’s a couple of issues that are bringing people from both parties to this campaign,” Martin said. “This is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue. You should have access to a quality public education, regardless of where you live. You shouldn’t have to live in a wealthy county for your child to have a great public education.”
Martin indicated that Tennessee’s trigger law banning abortions, which went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade, has been a mainstay in his discussions with voters.
“I think (Gov. Lee’s abortion ban) is a very radical position,” Martin said. “He’s passed a law that does not have an exception for the life and safety of a mother or for a child who’s the victim of a sexual crime or for rape or incest. And I think the government needs to stay out of the doctor’s office when women are making decisions about their bodies.”
As a doctor, Martin is putting healthcare at the forefront of his platform.
“(Tennessee) still leads the nation in medical bankruptcies per capita,” Martin said. “We lead the nation in hospital closures per capita, and those are trends that disproportionately affect rural Tennessee. If we expanded Medicaid and took the billion dollars a year that the federal government has been trying to give us every year for a decade. We could push back against those trends. We could decrease the number of people without insurance in this state by half.”
Having seen the obstacles facing many rural Tennesseans, Martin indicated that as governor, he would aim to close that gap.
“I want to laser focus that money on getting broadband into rural communities,” Martin said. “I’d like to make it easier for co-ops to be able to roll that fiber out to the people that they’re already serving. Broadband internet is a utility for businesses that are trying to come to town. If you want growth in rural Tennessee, you have got to have broadband.”
Legalizing cannabis for medicinal use is another bill that Martin would like to pass in the Volunteer State.
“Cannabis as medicine is a no-brainer,” Martin said. “Cannabis for adult use could allow our farmers to produce a product that will help them keep the family farm, and it would be safe without any fentanyl in it. We can create a market that is robbed from the cartels. And we could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue to take care of our people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.