After a student brought a firearm on to school grounds at Lebanon’s Winfree Bryant Middle School on Feb. 3, parents and the Lebanon Special School District’s board members discussed concerns about school safety and initiatives being put into place to help prevent another incident.
Parents Christie Finch and Maria Stranahan presented their concerns and ideas for improvements to the board during their meeting on Monday night.
“These alarming events are some reminder that we must take action to ensure the safety and well-being of our students,” Stranahan said. “Unfortunately, this student had access to a firearm for approximately seven hours until another student alerted the staff at dismissal. This highlights the need for improved measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. No child should ever have to fear for their safety in a place where they should feel protected and secure, their school. Teachers should not be expected to bear the responsibility or take tasks to put their lives on the line to protect the children from gun violence.”
In the state of Tennessee, 51.6% of households have a gun. With approximately 13,957 households in the city of Lebanon, this statistic means that almost 7,000 of those households may own a firearm.
“We are proposing that we take additional steps to enhance gun safety in our schools,” Finch said. “This could include implementing metal detectors, acquiring weapon-detecting dogs and or working with local law enforcement to ensure that they are prepared to respond quickly in an emergency situation. We have been in contact with several companies that train and provide weapon-detector dogs and handlers for schools. One of these companies is already working in another Tennessee school district, and that school district is starting their program in the 2024 school year.”
According to Finch, all of the companies that she and Stranahan contacted are willing to speak with the Lebanon Special School District about implementing programs in Lebanon schools.
In addition to the school safety improvements, Finch and Stranahan requested that the board and the district consider improving communication during incidents like the one at Winfree Bryant.
“We would like to request a more open line of follow-up communication between the school and the parents when issues like this occur,” Finch said. “Just an initial notification is not enough. Bringing parents into the loop on any updates and further actions being taken allows us to speak with our children and reduce the amount of rumors spreading about the situation.”
School board member Steve Jones added, “It’s not fair for a kid to go to school scared. I have grandkids in the system, and I worry about them on a constant basis because you never know what they’re (other kids) are facing in the home and what causes them (to bring a gun to school). I don’t think they do it intentionally. I think sometimes they see that in their environment and maybe bring it to us (at school).”
Alongside the See Something Say Something campaign going out to parents this week, Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Brian Hutto proposed running the Be Smart for Kids Campaign to raise awareness about gun safety in the district. The board voted unanimously to approve the campaign.
“It’s a flyer that will go home with some information on gun safety,” Hutto said. “Make sure things are locked up, model response behavior, ask about unsecure guns, recognize the role of guns, and then, tell your friends and neighbors to be smart. So, it’s a great campaign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.