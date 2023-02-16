After a student brought a firearm on to school grounds at Lebanon’s Winfree Bryant Middle School on Feb. 3, parents and the Lebanon Special School District’s board members discussed concerns about school safety and initiatives being put into place to help prevent another incident.

Parents Christie Finch and Maria Stranahan presented their concerns and ideas for improvements to the board during their meeting on Monday night.

