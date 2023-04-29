Services for Gwendolyn L. Burford, 67, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Services for Gwendolyn L. Burford, 67, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Burford Johnson and Joe Irby
Seay, and sister, Mary Davis.
Survivors include: Lavare Burford; daughter, Davidta Burford; loving grandchildren, Sherika Burford, Alyssia Francis, Jevontre Burford; siblings, Vera Branch, Ferman Burford, Darryl Burford, Jackie Seay, Joseph Seay, Glenda Seay, Angie Betty of Detroit, Michigan, Carlos Seay; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; devoted niece, Rita (William) Jennings; daughter-in-love, Christina Mosley; a host of friends through the years; the Trousdale Ferry Graveyard Avenue gang, the class of 1973; Miss Janet Morrow; Miss Debbie Moore; Miss Teressa Shannon; her TRW crew of 20 years; and Mr. and Mrs. James Neuble, Jr.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.