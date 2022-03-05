Gwendolyn Vaden, 59, passed away on March 1, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Rev. David Anderson will be the eulogist
Interment will be held at Johnson Road Cemetery in Christ-
iana.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
