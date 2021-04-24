Haddock named Lindsey Donnell Award winner

Cumberland women’s soccer player Sarah Haddock was voted the 2020-21 recipient of the Lindsey Donnell Award this week, presented annually to a Phoenix student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics.
The award is given in honor of Lindsey Donnell, a former Phoenix football Little All-America who later became a professor at the school.
A native of Newtownards, Northern Ireland, Haddock is one of the most decorated women’s soccer players wto come through the program. She has been named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year three times. She is a two-time NAIA All-American and four-time First Team All-Mid-South Conference recipient.
In the classroom, Haddock has excelled as well earning Academic All-Mid-South Conference three times and NAIA Scholar-Athlete twice. She holds a 3.5 GPA. She has been on the Dean’s List every semester since arriving at Cumberland in the fall of 2017.
“Sarah epitomizes everything we want someone who represents Cumberland University and our soccer program,” said coach Scott Davidson. “Her competitive nature, leadership qualities, and how she pushes everyone around her to be better are something that is now a staple of our women’s soccer program.”
“Over four years, Sarah has been a major part in creating a positive culture of support and trust, which can now be built on for years to come.” Davidson continued. “We have been blessed to have Sarah at Cumberland and know she is going to have such a big impact in whatever she does after Cumberland.”
Haddock has set the standard as a student-athlete whose character and integrity are easily shown on the field and in the classroom. She supports each athletic program at their games and is well-respected around the Cumberland community and in the Mid-South Conference.
“I am honored to receive this award,” Haddock said. “Thank you to everyone that has guided me through my time here at Cumberland. Without everyone’s support here I would not be the player or the person I am today.”
She is a member of the International Student Organization at CU. Donnell set a national collegiate football record in 1936 with 1,500 rushing yards, a single-season record that stood until the 1960s. He graduated from Cumberland in 1936 and returned to teach English from 1960-62. The former Cumberland football stadium, now used for soccer, is named in his honor.
