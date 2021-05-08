Cumberland senior defender Sarah Haddock was named NAIA All-America honorable mention for the second time in her career.
Haddock garnered the Defensive Player of the Year award in the Mid-South Conference for the third time, helping Cumberland to 10 shutouts this season from her centerback position. The Phoenix allowed just 10 goals all season.
The Newtonards, Northern Ireland, native scored two goals this year including the game-winner against Life University and a header against Pikeville but the sophomore’s most important role was anchoring the CU backline, which posted 14 shutouts and allowed eight goals in 10 conference matches.
Haddock earned Cumberland athletics’ highest honor in April when she won the 2020-21 Lindsey Donnell Award presented to a student-athlete that excels in both athletics and academics.
Haddock has also garnered four straight All-Mid-South Conference first team honors.
It marks the 23rd NAIA All-America honor for a Cumberland player since 2012 and the ninth straight year a women’s soccer player has achieved All-American honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.