I didn’t get to watch the Super Bowl halftime show this year. This was not a good year to miss it.
Without going into too much detail, I didn’t feel well … bitten by a spider … bad reaction … yada, yada, yada. So, I didn’t get to watch the most amazing halftime show of all halftime shows.
Jay recorded so I could watch later, but it wasn’t the same … still good … just not the same.
Because I was convalescing, I had plenty of time to scroll through social media, and it appears there weren’t just two teams on the field that day. There were two teams when it came to the halftime show opinions. Team A “loved it, couldn’t get enough, felt like I was back in high school or college.” Then Team B “hated it. What was that? I couldn’t understand what they were saying. You call that entertainment?”
It’s a tale as old as time. From the boomers to Gen X, Y and Z, the generational differences in music have always been there. And the opinions on the halftime show was a show all its own. Call me crazy (the harmless kind, of course), but all the back and forth got me in the feels.
It reminded me of a story my dad told about his older brother. A young man named Elvis Presley was performing on a television show. Herb, dad’s brother, said with disdain, “That’s noise. In a year, no one will know who that kid is.” It turns out that people did remember Elvis a year later. People remembered his name 60 years later. And Uncle Herb had to eat a little crow.
My parents loved music, from folk artists like Peter, Paul, and Mary to Motown favs like Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Four Tops, and the Isley Brothers. We had all the records, and they played them constantly. Their folks hated the music they played. To them, it was just noise.
When my oldest brother started forming his own musical tastes, we continued to listen to the oldies, but Mike added in some Elton John, AC/DC, and John Denver. My parents were okay with Elton and Denver, but dad hated AC/DC. To him, it was just noise.
In high school, I fell in love with a few groups. One was New Kids on the Block (pause for reaction). They were a group of good-looking boys from Boston. They were my generation’s answer to the Beatles.
What can I say? I was 15.
Dad made fun. He laughed and said that no one would know them in a year or two. It took years for them to fall off the pop music charts, but any time they do a reunion tour, you better believe all the 40-somethings will be willing to pay top-dollar for a chance to see those fellas still Hangin’ Tough.
Another group that I loved was NWA. My mom bought me their cassette tape at Sims Magnavox. She had no idea what she was buying her 14-year-old. I still have that cassette.
Snoop and Mary J Blige were staples during college. My parents thought the music I loved was just noise.
The music each generation listens to is undoubtedly different, but it’s the same in the way it makes us feel. It takes us back to a time when the worries were small and the dreams were big, back to a time when it didn’t matter that life doesn’t always make sense, a time when hearing the chorus of your favorite song made you really feel like “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”
And that’s what the Super Bowl halftime show was for many of us. It was nostalgic. For 30 minutes on a Sunday night in February, 40- and 50-somethings from across the globe felt like they could still drop it like it’s hot. Some may have thrown their back out in the process, but still, it was a good time and worth every pulled muscle.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
