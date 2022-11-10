MJ LIONS CLUB SCHOLARSHIP PHOTO

Green Hill High School’s Abigail Hamblen recently received a scholarship from the Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club. Hamblen is an agriculture student at is the University of Tennessee at Martin, and in her application, she noted that the Future Farmers of America motto includes “living to serve” and pointed out how that it compared it to the Lions Club motto of “we serve. Presenting the scholarship to Hamblen (at left) is Lions Club member Jackie Murphy.

 Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.