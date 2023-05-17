The Mt. Juliet community came together to recognized Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick as the recipient of the Middle Tennessee Council’s Mt. Juliet Good Scout Award.
The event was held at Saint Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory, and the room was filled with community leaders, families, and scouts as Hambrick received the top honor.
Capt. Tyler Chandler served as the 2023 Mt. Juliet Good Scout event chair and led attendees in the effort to honor Hambrick, a Nashville native.
The group in attendance pledged more than $10,000 in fundraising for local Boy Scout troops and gave tribute to his wife, Denise Hambrick, for her support over the many years.
Hambrick is an author, a chaplain, co-pastor Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mt. Juliet.
He graduated from the Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School.
Hambrick — who is a United States Navy veteran — also received a bachelor’s degree in Christian education, a master’s degree and a doctorate degree in psychology and Christian counseling.
