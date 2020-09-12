Donnie Hamilton hit a hole-in-one last Sunday on the No. 2 hole at Lebanon Golf & Country Club.
He used a 5-wood to cover the 148 yards.
Bob Carr, Freddie Parham and Sam Cardwell witnessed the shot.
Updated: September 12, 2020 @ 1:16 am
