For over 30 years, Wilson Habitat for Humanity has been building homes and changing lives in Wilson County.
Community Relations Manager Veronica Anderson wasn’t involved with the nonprofit when it first began its work in Wilson County in 1992, but she knows the story of how it all began.
“There were groups of church volunteers that would do missionary work in Honduras,” Anderson said. “They were all saying ‘if we’re building houses here, why are we not building houses locally?’ A group of volunteers from all different churches got together and formed a Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Wilson County 31 years ago.”
Anderson has been a team member for eight years, and served on Wilson Habitat’s board for four years prior to that.
“I started on a whim as a build volunteer, and then I ended up becoming a board member and now I’m a team member,” Anderson said. “You’re helping people better themselves. It impacts them, their children and their children’s children.”
The individuals that Habitat helps have to apply and be approved, and have to take 100 hours of classes. They also have to put in 100 hours of work into the building of their homes and their neighbor’s home alongside volunteers and sponsors.
“The process takes about a year,” Anderson said. “Then you hand them a key and they sign their mortgage document. You get goosebumps all over you. A lot of times these people that purchase the home are the only one in their family ever to own a home. The impact is huge.”
The classes that Wilson Habitat puts on for individuals it helps teach them about being a homeowner, taking care of their homes, and being able to pay off their mortgage in 30 years. There are also classes about how to manage finances, which had a huge impact on families during 2020.
“During the pandemic, a lot of our homeowners got laid off from work,” Anderson said. “They were calling us and they were like ‘thank god we had the emergency fund that you taught us and we have enough money to live until our jobs reopen.’ That’s huge. We’re going through and teaching them about their money, about financial literacy. They had money set aside that they’d never had before to pay their bills during COVID.”
Over the years, Anderson has been able to see many homeowners succeed after receiving help from Wilson Habitat for Humanity. She recalled one woman’s story.
“She lived in a converted garage with all of her family,” Anderson said. “She loves her family and it was fun raising (children) together, but they lived in a converted garage. They went from that to a Habitat home that they own. Her son grew up in that (home) and now he got a full ride football scholarship. The stability of having that (home) is huge. That might not have happened because he didn’t have his own room.”
Anderson has been able to see Wilson Habitat for Humanity grow since she started as a team member eight years ago.
“Back then, we were building two to three homes a year, and now we are building four homes a year,” Anderson said. “It’s definitely better because we’re impacting four families and their children. Habitat for Humanity builds homes and sells them at a 30 year mortgage with zero% interest. We also have what’s called ReStore, which is where we sell building supplies.”
Every year, Wilson Habitat for Humanity hosts a lunch to help raise money and to recognize key volunteers. Lebanon City Council Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell has been involved in Wilson Habitat for Humanity and attended this years lunch.
“Living here almost all my life I’ve been involved and trying to contribute along the way and just really appreciate the hand up that they offer people in our community that participate in their own homebuilding,” Crowell said.
