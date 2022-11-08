Now is the time that I will start seeing amaryllis, poinsettias and cactus for sale in the garden centers and nurseries.
I love this time of year, and my kitchen usually reflects that.
My next few articles will highlight some of these holiday plants and their care. Over the next few weeks, Thanksgiving cactus will be showing off. They are usually the cactus that have broad, pointy stems. To keep this in mind, you eat turkey with a fork, and the Thanksgiving cactus stem looks like a fork.
A true Christmas cactus normally have flat non-pointed stems that are rounded. Santa’s belly is round and not pointed. That’s how I normally distinguish between the two. There is a difference between the two of them. All these cacti get their name from the general time they will bloom.
Water the plant when they feel dry. Overwatering can lead to root rot, and they prefer to be a bit on the dry side during the growing months. When they are setting flower buds and flowering, be sure to keep them moist.
Lighting can be tricky because they normally need bright daylight to set flower buds. A good, bright window where they can be triggered by the shorter days will help set bud.
Repotting is only necessary every few years since they can be slow to grow. They do prefer to be a little rootbound in the container. Any good potting medium that drains well will help them thrive. When repotting these cacti, just replant them into a pot that is only a couple of inches larger than the previous container.
They can easily be propagated by stem cuttings in late spring. Place the stem into another container about one inch deep. Keep the soil moist and place a small clear bag over the container to keep the humidity high. Once they have roots, you can remove the clear bag. The whole process can take up to two months, so be patient.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
