The heat index in Wilson County swelled to triple digits for several days this week. For those workers who spend their days outside, it’s not easy, but history has taught them how to get by.
Between roofing companies, street departments and farm workers, there is no shortage of workers who must endure the summer blaze that hit Middle Tennessee.
So, how do they stay cool?
Paul Olson, the general manager at Tim Leeper Roofing, said that sometimes the heat can impact their work schedule.
“There are several key things we do to try to manage this kind of heat and ensure the health and safety of our guys,” Olson said. “We adjust what we can expect to accomplish in a day to build in necessary times to stop work to cool off.”
Olson indicated that they rotate workers on and off the roof and set up tents in yards without natural sources of shade.
“Ultimately, we trust our on-site supervisors and crews to manage their workload and not put themselves in an unsafe position,” Olsen said.
On Wednesday, employees with the Lebanon Street Department were repairing a patch of parking lot at the city’s dog park. One employee, Zack Pardue, explained that they do what they can to stay cool.
“We’ll sit in the truck for a few minutes and cool off,” Pardue said. “We have a cooler of water that we keep on site. In case it does get too hot, we’ll stop and take a five or 10-minute break.”
It has worked so far. In his time with the city, he has not known of a co-worker ever getting so hot that they suffered health consequences from it, like needing to take a day off or stop working that day.
After clearing out the spot, the crew will then fill it with rock for extra support before pouring asphalt. Pardue indicated that he was relieved to just be digging on Wednesday.
“Laying asphalt is the hottest part of the job,” Pardue said.
Out on the farm, temperatures can get really hot, especially in a field with sparse tree cover.
Wilson County commissioner Jerry McFarland still works the family farm on Coles Ferry Pike with help from Bradley Morris and Scott Morris.
On Tuesday, they were baling hay for their cattle. McFarland acknowledged that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, but he does have a few tricks he uses.
“First thing you want to do is stay out of the direct sun,” McFarland said. “Ultraviolet light from direct sun has a tendency to burn you real bad, so if you are lounging, stay in the shade. But if you are working like we are down here on the farm, make sure you have a canopy on the tractor.”
McFarland also relies on a lesson he learned in the Army that he falls back on in hot weather.
“My special thing that I learned back in the Army is keep a cool towel around the neck,” McFarland said. “That helps cool the blood flow going from the heart up to the neck, and that’ll help cool the whole body.”
Health effects of heat exposure
Dr. Steven Katz, the medical director of emergency services at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, explained on Wednesday that the health impacts of heat exposure can be severe.
“The first thing you get concerned about are the early signs of dehydration,” Katz said. “After dehydration, which is easy to counteract by taking fluids, is when it starts to get concerning. That is when you get heat cramps, passing out, and sometimes, people will get a heat rash. At that point, you need to get inside, especially before you get to the point where you have heat exhaustion.”
With heat exhaustion, Katz indicated that your body temperature can rise to the level of a fever. At that point, a person would still retain a normal level of alertness.
“At that point, you would still need to seek medical care,” Katz said. “We address the temperature by cooling the person and trying to maintain their hydration status. Following that, we get into heat strokes, where you can become confused and require emergent medical evaluation.”
According to Katz, the hospital has seen an uptick in patients with heat-related issues.
“The range is fairly large, the most concerning of which is heat stroke, and we have seen that this week,” Katz said. “The most common is just dehydration, where people don’t realize that they are having such a profound change in their hydration status that it damages their kidneys.”
Katz also remarked that it’s important to wear sunscreen with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) to prevent first-degree burns.
“Sunscreen is beneficial to maintaining hydration status,” Katz said. “The most important thing is drinking lots of fluids.”
Temperatures are expected to remain high through the end of the week, with a cool-down expected over the weekend. By next week, temperatures are expected to return to the mid-90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.