JONESBOROUGH — Sulphur Springs Elementary has unveiled its new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lab, in which the school’s principal says students will be able to engage in “fun learning.”

Through grant funding and support from STEM LD (Learning Design), thanks to Niswonger Children’s Foundation and East Tennessee State University, in cooperation with Daniel Boone High School and partnerships with members of the Washington County community, Sulphur Springs Elementary is the first school in the county that has a CTE lab made available to students.

