Cumberland University has announced that Dr. Mark Hanshaw is the new associate provost and general counsel for the university.

Hanshaw joined the Cumberland family on Aug. 1 and brings with him a broad background in higher education. Before stepping into his current role with CU, Hanshaw — who possesses a background in both law and higher-education administration — served as legal counsel at Steptoe & Johnson, a nationally-known law firm, as a part of their higher education team.

