American Independence Day is Monday. Anyone looking to celebrate Lady Liberty’s birthday will have plenty of opportunities to do so in Wilson County.
Lebanon
In Lebanon, the Independence Day celebration is taking place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy.
The event commences at noon on Monday. Food trucks will be open for business.
The Lebanon Police Department will have an open exhibit of its vehicles. A Goodwheel Cruisers car exhibit and competition will take place, with the trophies and awards being given out between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Fiddlers Grove will be open to the public. The Glen Martin Jazz Duo will also be performing at the Back Porch Stage, which is behind the general store in Fiddlers Grove.
At 4 p.m., free hot dogs and watermelon will be available. A bounce house, face painting and balloon tricks will also be on site.
At 5 p.m., Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell will deliver a welcome and then present a donation to the Empower Me Center along with Goodwheel Cruisers representatives.
At 5:45 p.m., the Evermean Evergreen cloggers will perform, followed by a Sweetn3 performance.
The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
Mt.
Juliet
In Mt. Juliet, the firework show will take place at the Little League fields, located at 10835 Lebanon Road, on Monday.
Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Director Rocky Lee said that the show would start at 9 p.m. and last exactly 20 minutes.
The area by the fields will open up to guests at 5 p.m., with food trucks rolling in around 6 p.m.
Lee mentioned that although parking had cost $10 in years past, this year it would be free and conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The softball field entrance is going to give you the best view of the fireworks,” Lee said.
Watertown
The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is hosting the city’s annual parade in honor of Independence Day. This year, Historic Watertown has also joined to in the celebration.
“We are quickly becoming known for our tradition of getting wet, and we will continue again this year,” reads a flier from the chamber. “Bring your squirt guns because it’s time for stars, stripes and squirt guns.”
The parade starts at 3 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church, 745 West Main St., proceeds east down Main Street and ends at Sparta Pike.
Water balloons are not permitted in the parade and a no-squirt zone will be observed.
Fireworks will be in the fields behind Three Forks Park, at 9000 Sparta Pike.
The start time depends on the weather and the time of darkness.
