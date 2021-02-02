Happy birthday, Coach! Barrett’s Devilettes give him 72-34 victory present over MJ

MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s girls gave coach Cory Barrett a happy 46th birthday last Friday night with a 72-34 thumping of West Wilson rival Mt. Juliet.
The Devilettes answered a game-opening Mt. Juliet 3-pointer with 10 straight points. But it was a 24-0 run which turned a 14-8 lead into a 38-8 bulge during the second quarter. Lebanon led 34-8 at the first-quarter break and 46-22 at halftime in improving to 19-3 for the season and 13-0 in District 9-AAA.
Terri Reynolds racked up two first-quarter 3s as she and Ny’lyia Rankins led Lebanon with 11 points apiece while Addie Grace Porter and Lexie Crowder each notched nine, Meioshe Mason and Madison Jennings eight apiece, Avery Harris six, Asia Barr four in the first and Finley Tomlin, Brooklyn Young and Samya Reedy two each.
Keying Lebanon’s run was a defense which forced numerous turnovers. But when the Lady Bears weren’t losing the ball, they were finding the bottom of the net. Addie Kendall tossed in 10 points, Kaitlyn Bertram eight and Jakoria Woods six as each bagged a pair of 3s. Taylor Haymans and Evie Johnston rounded out Mt. Juliet’s eight 3-point attack with one apiece while Jada Colmer and Kayley Jones tossed in two points apiece as MJ fell to 1-16, 1-10.
Both teams have home-heavy schedules the final two weeks of the regular season. Mt. Juliet will host Beech at 6 p.m. today. Lebanon has an open district date today and will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday as the Devilettes, whose road finale was this game at MJHS, will host Beech.
Station Camp pulls away from Wilson Central in third quarter
GALLATIN — Station Camp pulled away from visiting Wilson Central during the latter half of the third quarter last Friday to a 73-51 victory.
The Lady Bison led 37-28 midway through the third before closing the quarter on a 16-4 run to open a 53-32 margin. Station Camp was ahead 19-12 at the first-quarter break and 37-23 at halftime before the Lady Wildcats scored the first five points of the second half.
Marrissa Wirtz poured in 28 points, Riley Rose 15 and Anu Richards 10 for the Lady Bison, who improved to 8-8 for the season and 5-7 in District 9-AAA.
Sydney Dalton scored 17 points, Cloe Smith 11 and sister Kristin Smith 10 for the Lady Wildcats. Jamey Ricketts finished with five points, Lillian Crutchfield four and Fadeyemi Okewusi two as Wilson Central slipped to 2-14, 2-11.
Wilson Central is scheduled to travel to Gallatin’s Jerry Vradenburg Gym today for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Gallatin.
Allison scores 20 as Watertown edges DeKalb
WATERTOWN — Watertown fought off DeKalb County 44-41 Friday night.
Brittni Allison led the Lady Purple Tigers with 20 points while Emma Christensen threw in 13. Madison King scored six points, Kierah Maklary three and Daejah Maklary two as Watertown improved to 16-5 for the season and 5-5 in District 8-AA.
DeKalb County slipped to 7-11, 2-8.
Watertown traveled to Red Boiling Springs in a non-district makeup game last night. The Lady Tigers will host top-ranked and undefeated Upperman at 6 p.m. today.
Kirby’s 3s key Lady Hawks’ fourth-quarter rally
PORTLAND — Green Hill had to rally in the fourth quarter to overtake Portland 44-38 last Friday.
The Lady Panthers led 13-8 following the first quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 30-26 through three before Savannah Kirby connected on all three of her 3-pointers in the fourth to key an 18-8 fourth and lift the Lady Hawks to 11-6 for the season and 7-4 in District 9-AAA.
Kirby led the Lady Hawks with those nine points while Aubrey Blankenship added eight, Sydnee Richetto and Skylar Brumbach seven each, Alivia Majors four in the second half, Ava Heilman and Ashlyn Riggs three apiece, Sam Zapton two and Trinity Franzen a free throw.
Portlad slipped to 7-15, 3-10.
Green Hill is scheduled to head to Hendersonville today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
MJCA drops back-to-back games at Ezell-Harding, Goodpasture
NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian fell at Goodpasture 52-18 last Friday, one night after dropping a 61-53 decision at Ezell-Harding.
Chelsey Christensen scored seven points against Goodpasture while Gracie Clark, Amelia Lyons and Felicity Keen each threw in three and Bethany Lyons two as the Lady Saints slipped to 3-9 for the season and 2-7 in District 4-IIA.
Goodpasture improved to 15-5, 9-2.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 31 points and 14 rebounds at Ezell-Harding while Keen tossed in 12 points and Christensen 10. Clark collected seven assists.
MJCA is scheduled to make a return trip to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
