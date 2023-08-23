Grace Harding Harbison was recently named the Caney Fork chapter of the Tennessee Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Woman in American History for 2023.
With more than 35 years of teaching, Harbison is a lifetime member of the National Education Association. She was the Middle Tennessee Education Association President from 1981-84. She was also a delegate to the National English Teachers Association from 1981-84.
Harbison was a lifelong volunteer as well and has been active in many community volunteer organizations. She served as a Belle Meade Mansion volunteer for 40 years — from 1961-2001 — and was the president from 1981-84.
She served on the Wilson County Fiddler’s Grove Historic Village board from 2007-17. For 20 years, she was a board member of the Wilson County Fair and served as co-chair for commercial/industrial exhibits. She received the emeritus status for her service to the Wilson County Fair.
Her historical organization activities include being given a lifetime membership in the Tennessee Historical Society and lifetime membership in the Association for Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities. She is a 25-year member of the Caney Fork chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as chapter secretary for six years.
Grace was a soloist at the Veterans Affairs Hospital chapel for 20 years. At Wright Junior High School, she volunteered as the Red Cross Club sponsor for 10 years. She was the Davidson County Lawyer’s Auxiliary treasurer from 1989-91 and the Tennessee Society Professional of Engineers Auxiliary president from 1997-99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.