HARBISON HONORED BY CANEY FORK DAR PHOTO

Wilson County’s Grace Harding Harbison was recently honored by the Caney Fork chapter of the Tennessee Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (TSDAR) as its Woman in American History for 2023. Caney Fork Chapter Vice-Regent Pam Billington (at left) presented Harbison (center), and they are accompanied by TSDAR State Historian Rose Dowell.

 Submitted

Grace Harding Harbison was recently named the Caney Fork chapter of the Tennessee Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Woman in American History for 2023.

With more than 35 years of teaching, Harbison is a lifetime member of the National Education Association. She was the Middle Tennessee Education Association President from 1981-84. She was also a delegate to the National English Teachers Association from 1981-84.

