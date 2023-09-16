Back-seat drivers have nothing on me.
That’s because I’m a type-A, full-on, front-seat driver.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning giving way to periods of light rain this afternoon. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 7:32 am
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning giving way to periods of light rain this afternoon. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 7:32 am
Back-seat drivers have nothing on me.
That’s because I’m a type-A, full-on, front-seat driver.
Admittedly, over the years, I’ve perfected the art of telling others how to drive, while at the same time driven them to the brink of insanity because of it.
Last weekend, my husband and I drove to Memphis.
My husband drove, and I was the co-driver.
If you’ve ever had a co-driver, then, thank your lucky stars, because how would know when to … “brake” … “stop” … “merge” … without their help?
When our kids were younger, we’d threaten to pull over and put them out of the car for certain infractions. This trip, my husband hard-braked at least twice, claiming he’d pull over and just let me drive, if I didn’t immediately stop the co-driving.
While not amused, it quieted me down for about 10 minutes and then … “cop” … “slow down” … “construction” … followed by another hard-brake by driver No. 1.
I then went into the universal co-driver position — grabbing the invisible strap above my head — and was silenced yet again … but only until the next near miss … “watch out” … followed by choice words, from both of us.
That was followed by, “You are the reason we will have an accident,” from driver No. 1.
He said, “You are driving us home, and I’m going to scream out every time you change lanes and see how you like it.”
They say that soon driving will become obsolete. Self-driving cars will completely take over.
My husband is so ready for it.
I’m ready too.
But my guess is that my robot car isn’t, because the first time we drive to Memphis, her AI head will probably explode.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.